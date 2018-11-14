‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ updates with numerous plans

‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ creator Scott Cawthon has five games, a movie, and a five-book story collection in various states of development. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 14 — Hit horror franchise Five Nights at Freddy’s might be taking a break from its usual frenetic pace — eight games in four years — but creator Scott Cawthon has plenty more planned for the future.

The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie is still underway but will need more time after having undergone a complete reworking.

So says Scott Cawthon, creator of the horror franchise that lit up YouTube’s gaming community in 2014.

Three numbered sequels, a point and click adventure, business simulator, and two series spin-offs followed since.

There’s been a comparative slowdown in game releases since 2016, but several big projects are in the pipeline.

Cawthon agreed a film deal with Warner Bros in 2015, switching to horror specialist Blumhouse Productions in early 2017, with Harry Potter, Gremlins and Pixels director Chris Columbus attached and a first draft script completed by August 2018.

That script’s now been scrapped at Cawthon’s request, he revealed in a lengthy November 12 update to the Steam community forums.

“I had a different idea for it, one that I liked better. I take responsibility for this delay,” he explained.

“It’s been a real challenge for everyone, including myself, to come up with a good screenplay for this,” Cawthon continued, “but I’m determined to find the right story. I’m sticking to what I’ve always said, either the right movie gets made or no movie gets made.”

He also touched on five distinct game projects in various states of completion:

A VR game which builds on elements of 2016 franchise entry Sister Location is “looking terrific” and 40 per cent complete.

High definition versions “of all the original games” are 20 per cent complete and destined for Android, iOS, Switch, Xbox and PlayStation.

An Augmented Reality game is 10 per cent complete yet still “well under way.” It involves “the impending doom of something hunting you”.

Less certain is next franchise entry Five Nights at Freddy’s: Into Madness. It’s “a free game for the fanbase” and “a compilation of several previous gameplay ideas” but will be worked on “someday” — it’s at 0 per cent completion right now.

Perhaps more significant is “an incredible big-budget game” which is in the deal-making and planning stages.

While not at liberty to reveal any details, Cawthon indicated that he was in discussions with a specific studio.

Finally, a five-book short story collection is on the way from publisher Scholastic, each book containing three stories with “unique characters and plot lines” variously associated with the existing games (or not.) — AFP-Relaxnews