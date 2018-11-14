Two flood relief centres opened in Temerloh

KUANTAN, Nov 14 — Two relief centres were opened in Temerloh near here, late last night to accommodate 27 flood victims.

Pahang Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) director Colonel (PA) Zainal Yusoff said the victims were residents of Kampung Batu Kapor and Kampung Sungai Buluh.

He said 22 victims from six families were sheltered at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Batu Kapor, while the remaining five were at the Kampung Sungai Buluh Community Hall.

“The village areas were flooded when Sungai Semantan overflowed following rain for several hours. However water levels in the river have dropped this morning,” he said in a statement here today. — Bernama