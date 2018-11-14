Robyn announces international ‘Honey’ tour dates

Robyn will be touring next year in support of ‘Honey’. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 14 — Fresh off the release of her album Honey, Robyn has revealed a string of 2019 tour dates in Europe and North America.

The Swedish singer will kick off her tour on February 5 with four shows in Norway and Sweden.

From there it’s on to North America, where she’ll play major cities around the US and Canada from February 23 to March 14. Included in that string of dates is a previously announced show at Madison Square Garden on March 8.

Starting May 3, she’ll be back in Europe for four shows in Germany and a final gig on April 9 in Paris.

Ticket pre-sales open Tuesday at noon local time for the North American shows and Wednesday at 10am local time for Europe.

Robyn released Honey in October. The long-awaited album was her first since 2010’s Body Talk. — AFP-Relaxnews