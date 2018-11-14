Patrick Starrr and MAC have your makeup covered this holiday season

Mac Cosmetics Instagram 2018 featuring Patrick Starrr. — Picture via Instagram/maccosmetics

NEW YORK, Nov 14 — Patrick Starrr and MAC Cosmetics are making magic again.

The beauty influencer and the makeup giant are teaming up for a fifth time on a ‘Slay Ride’ holiday collection, launching online on December 3 and in stores on December 6.

“This has been the most magical year and I want to thank @maccosmetics for making my dreams come true,” Starrr told his 4.6 million Instagram followers in a post confirming the launch of the new collection. “This is the most fiercest, festive and most fabulous holiday collection MAC has EVER done!”

According to Allure, the series will span lip glosses, eyeshadows, pigments, lipsticks and face powders. If teaser images of Starrr in a glamorous red dress, turban and matching lipstick are anything to go by, the new line will be an explosion of festive colour.

Starrr, whose real name is Patrick Simondac, shot to fame thanks to his makeup, beauty and lifestyle channel, which promotes his ‘Makeup is a one-size-fits-all’ philosophy.

As well as rising to fame on social media — he counts more than 4 million subscribers on YouTube — he has become a well-known voice for more inclusivity within the beauty industry.

He had previously worked with Sephora and Formula X, Benefit Cosmetics and Urban Decay, before he was snapped up by MAC last year for his debut collaboration with the makeup brand — a winter holiday collection that featured high-gloss lip colours, gold-flecked eyeshadows and rich lip liners.

The collection marks another collaborative coup for MAC, which has gained a reputation for big-name collections over the past few years.

The brand has teamed up with fashion labels Brandon Maxwell, Nicopanda and The Blonds this year alone, as well as launching an Aaliyah-themed makeup collection and teaming up with sportswear giant Puma back in the spring. — AFP-Relaxnews