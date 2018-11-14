ZZ Top announces first dates of a 50th anniversary tour

Dusty Hill (left) and Billy Gibbons of US rock band ZZ Top perform on stage during a concert in the Azkena Rock Festival in the northern Spanish Basque city of Vitoria June 20, 2015. — AFP pic

LONDON, Nov 14 — Veteran blues-rock band ZZ Top has announced three upcoming shows in the UK and Europe that are to be part of a larger tour celebrating the group’s 50th anniversary.

ZZ Top — singer/guitarist Billy F Gibbons, bassist Dusty Hill and drummer Frank Beard — formed in 1969 in Texas and achieved widespread fame and acclaim with their 1983 album Eliminator. They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014 and released their most recent album, La Futura, in 2012.

Next year, the band will mark their 50th anniversary with a summer tour of Europe, and they’ve so far revealed three dates, in Prague, Barcelona and London.

The first tour dates are as follows:

June 19: Prague, Czech Republic — Prague Rocks

July 5: Barcelona, Spain — Barcelona Rock Fest

July 12: London, UK — SSE Arena Wembley

Those shows, however, are said to be just the first-announced of a tour that will include shows in a dozen countries over the course of four weeks.

“It’s been 50 years, and I think we’re starting to get pretty good!” said Billy Gibbons in a statement on the SSE Arena’s website. “We’re just as excited to play Barcelona this summer as we were to play Beaumont (TX) back in ‘69. The beards are, perhaps, a bit longer, but nothing much else has changed and we hope to keep it that way.”

Tickets for the London show will go on sale November 16 at 10am. Find details about that and other shows at www.zztop.com/tour. — AFP-Relaxnews