Bjork to present new show ‘Cornucopia’ at inaugural season of The Shed in NY

LOS ANGELES, Nov 14 — The Shed, a major new arts centre opening in New York City this spring, is hosting the world premiere of Bjork’s new concert production “Cornucopia”.

While full details of the production have yet to be revealed, “Cornucopia” will be presented in The Shed’s largest space, the McCourt, and will feature Bjork as well as the seven-piece female Icelandic flute ensemble Viibra.

Conceived by Bjork and directed by John Tiffany (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), it will be, in Bjork’s words, “my most elaborate stage concert yet, where the acoustic and digital will shake hands, encouraged by a bespoke team of collaborators.”

The artist James Merry, who designed the futuristic headpieces worn on Bjork’s “Utopia” tour, is also involved in the production, as is fashion designer Iris Van Herpen, who is in charge of costume design.

Further details and ticket on-sale dates are to be announced by year-end.

“Cornucopia” is not the first major work to be announced for the inaugural season of The Shed, a multidisciplinary arts centre opening in the spring on Manhattan’s west side.

Turner Prize-winning artist and director Steve McQueen has collaborated with Quincy Jones on one of The Shed’s first commissions, “Soundtrack of America”, which examines the impact of African-American music on art and pop culture over the past 100 years.

Among other commissions announced so far, poet Anne Carson will bring the performance piece “Norma Jean of Troy” featuring actor Ben Whishaw and soprano Renée Fleming, while theatre director Chen Shi-Zheng will present an immersive multimedia interpretation with the working title “Dragon Spring Phoenix Rise” that will feature songs by Sia, movement and aerial choreography by Akram Khan, and production design and costumes by Tim Yip (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon).

Find out more at theshed.org.