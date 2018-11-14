IMF chief Lagarde to call on Dr M today

IMF chief Christine Lagarde is scheduled to call on Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today in Singapore. ― Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, Nov 14 — Malaysian Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who is here to attend the 33rd Asean Summit and related summits, will meet with International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Christine Lagarde who is scheduled to call on him today.

He is also scheduled to attend the second summit of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) today.

Dr Mahathir and the other Asean leaders will also participate in the Asean Plus Three Summit; the East Asia Summit; and Asean Plus One Summits with Australia, China, Japan, South Korea and Russia as part of the 33rd Asean Summit that is taking place in this island city-state.

The 16 RCEP countries’ trade pact leaders are expected to issue a joint statement on its negotiations and submit the Report by RCEP Ministers to the leaders.

The signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Eurasian Economic Commission and Asean on economic cooperation is also scheduled to take place.

In the evening, Dr Mahathir is expected to attend a gala dinner hosted by Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Dr Mahathir is accompanied by his wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali; Minister of Foreign Affairs Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah; Minister of Economic Affairs Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and Minister of International Trade and Industry (MITI) Datuk Ignatius Darell Leiking as well as officials from the Prime Minister’s Office; Wisma Putra and MITI.

The theme of the Singapore chairmanship of Asean is “Resilient and Innovative Asean”. It encapsulates the vision for Asean to be united amidst growing uncertainties in the global strategic landscape.

The summit gives the leaders the opportunity to exchange views on the future direction of Asean and its conduct of external relations, as well as to discuss important regional and international issues.

The other Asean leaders in town for the summit are Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei Darussalam; Prime Minister Hun Sen of Cambodia; President Joko Widodo of Indonesia; Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith of Laos; Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi; President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines; Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha of Thailand and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc of Vietnam.

Among the leaders of the key Asean partners gathered here are Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison; China’s Premier Li Keqiang; India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi; Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe; New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern; Russia’s President Vladimir Putin; South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in and United States Vice President Michael Pence.

Also present are the Group of Seven chairman and Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau; incoming Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) chairman and Chile’s President Sebastian Pinera and International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde, as a guest. — Bernama