Ringgit opens higher against US dollar

Profit taking on the US dollar sends the ringgit higher at the opening of trade. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — The ringgit erased yesterday’s losses to open higher against the US dollar this morning due to profit-taking against the greenback.

At 9.09am, the ringgit stood at 4.1890/1920 versus the US dollar from 4.1920/1960 at close yesterday.

A dealer said there was a pause in the US dollar’s rally as it retreated from the 16-month high it touched earlier this week.

But, this is expected to be temporary, due to the United States’ robust economy and rising interest rates.

Meanwhile, the local note traded lower against other major currencies.

It fell against the Singapore dollar to 3.0381/0405 from 3.0285/0333 and declined against the Japanese yen to 3.6762/6795 from 3.6733/6781.

It also weakened against the British pound to 5.4470/4525 from 5.4022/4099 and was lower against the euro at 4.7344/7395 from 4.7097/7146. — Bernama