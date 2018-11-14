88rising joins AirAsia, (RED) for HIV/AIDS campaign in 2019 South-east Asia tour

Deborah Dugan (fourth from left), Tony Fernandes and Sean Miyashiro (fourth from right) set to work together for a music and arts festival to raise awareness of HIVAIDS. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

SEPANG, Nov 13 — One of Asia’s largest music entertainment companies 88rising has announced a South-east Asian tour next year to raise awareness on HIV/AIDS.

It will partner Malaysian airline giant AirAsia and (RED), a HIV/AIDS non-profit organisation, in a music and arts festival set to take place across few countries in 2019.

88rising founder Sean Miyashiro said it would feature artistes across different genres with one goal in mind, to raise awareness on the global issue.

“It’s not about the festival itself, it’s about what we do during the lead up, the message we sent across.

“We want to portray a positive message through our music. Our goal together is that we want to make the best music festival in South East Asia history which will excite people throughout the years,” the 37-year-old said in a press conference at Sepang Aircraft Engineering on Monday.

Miyashiro said the offer from AirAsia Group CEO Tan Sri Tony Fernandes to raise awareness on HIV/AIDS through music was something he felt was too good to turn down.

“It’s a very natural thing to participate in, it represents our value as humans.

“I’m excited and I’m sure Tony is too. As of now, we don’t really have a formula yet, but it’s something we are all going to collaborate on, the cause is so great.”

Malaysian fans could expect a packed music festival, featuring the likes of Rich Brian (formerly known as Rich Chigga), Niki, Joji, Keith Ape, Higher Brothers and Dumbfoundead.

“We all cannot wait for this. We often talk about doing something powerful with a right cause and an ability to make a change and now we have a mechanism to create a positive change.

“We’re going to push ourselves, representing all these Asian kids, to put out better music and to raise awareness on HIV/AIDS.”

The press conference, organised by AirAsia to unveil their (WEAREALLCHAMPIONS) RED livery, also featured a short performance by one of 88rising’s Los Angeles-based rapper, Dumbfoundead.

Also in attendance were Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad, Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman and (RED) chief executive officer Deborah Dugan.