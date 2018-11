Members of Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman's defence team arrive for the start of jury selection to United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York in Brooklyn, New York, November 5, 2018. — Reuters pic

MEXICO CITY, Nov 14 — Mexico’s former president Felipe Calderon denied this morning he took bribes from the Sinaloa drug cartel, rejecting allegations made in court by a defense attorney for the cartel’s alleged leader, Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman.

“The statements made by Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman’s lawyer are absolutely false and reckless. Neither he nor the Sinaloa cartel nor any other made payments to me,” Calderon, who led Mexico from 2006 to 2012, wrote on Twitter. — AFP