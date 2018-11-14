Vanessa Hudgens designs activewear line with Avia

Hudgens is the latest of several big-name celebrities to back the athleisure trend by designing sports-inspired collections. ― Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Nov 14 — Vanessa Hudgens has teamed up with sportswear brand Avia on a capsule collection.

The actress and singer has been working with the heritage label, which was founded in 1979 and is owned by the Sequential Brands Group, on a series set to launch next spring, WWD reports.

The collection, which marks Hudgens’ first foray into activewear, will reportedly span leggings, tops and outerwear, as well as footwear and accessories. The “High School Musical” star will also front the campaign for her latest creative project.

“I’m looking forward to working on my first apparel collection with an incredible active brand and can’t wait to share my new line with all my fans and fitness enthusiasts alike,” the star told the publication.

Hudgens is the latest of several big-name celebrities to back the athleisure trend by designing sports-inspired collections.

Fellow Hollywood star Kate Hudson has carved out a career in activewear as the co-founder of Fabletics, which celebrates its fifth anniversary this year, while ballerina Misty Copeland has turned her hand to fashion design for Under Armour. — AFP-Relaxnews