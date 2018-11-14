MCMC to focus on comprehensive access to communication and multimedia, says chairman

Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo and MCMC chairman Al-Ishsal Ishak are seen in this file picture. — Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — Comprehensive access to communication and multimedia and satisfactory levels of service at affordable prices are among the key goals of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) outlined during the agency’s 20th anniversary yesterday.

Its chairman Al-Ishsal Ishak said the MCMC would also prioritise the interests of users in every action it takes in order to generate healthy and fair competition.

“This is in line with the main objective of the establishment of MCMC, which is to create a self-contained, self-sufficient, integrated communications and multimedia industry, to meet the country’s economic and social needs,” he said in a statement tonight.

Al-Ishsal said MCMC’s role was also increasingly important in the advent of the digital-based fourth Industrial Revolution (Industry 4.0).

“This is in line with the theme of MCMC’ s 20th-anniversary celebration, namely ‘Shaping the Digital Landscape’,” he said. — Bernama