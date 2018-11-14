China and Russia alliance? — Nazwan N

NOVEMBER 14 — Trump's approach towards Russia has been one of the most controversial parts of his office so far. It seems that the US president wants to develop a friendship with this old rival. But it isn’t going to be so easy, and that’s because Beijing is standing between them.

Without any doubt, one of the most controversial issues is the fascination Trump seems to have with Russia and its charismatic leader Vladimir Putin.

With regard to the relation between China and Russia, it has started to improve since the end of the 1980s with some treaties and agreements being signed. But it all changed when Xi Jinping came to power in 2012. Since then, relations have advanced far more quickly.

Beijing seems to be certain about one thing and that is an alliance between China and Russia would be very powerful from any perspective. Today, both countries are cooperating like they never have before.

Moreover, Russia and China not only conduct joint military exercises, they have also created economical and technological bonds, and have agreed to carry out projects to build infrastructure which will connect both countries.

These two countries have signed important military agreements. China has committed to spending billions of US dollars to buy some of the most modern equipment the Russian army has.

However, everything isn’t quite as pleasant as it sounds. Both powers may have come together, but there are still many elements that separate them, or might potentially weaken this unity.

For one, China wants to be important and influential in international politics and that implies becoming the leader of Central Asia. This is something Russia certainly doesn’t want. In their view, the ex-Soviet states in the region have to remain under the influence of Moscow.

And then there is the issue with some of Russia’s partners, like India. Russia is the largest weapons supplier in India, and obviously, Beijing doesn´t like this at all.

So, even though these two countries are trying to get closer and are supporting each other against the US, we shouldn’t expect a very solid relation between them. After all, China is eventually going to try to become the leader in this relationship and Russia won’t just accept that.

Going back to Trump’s approach toward Russia, is his plan a feasible one? To be honest, it does not seem likely.

But despite this, if Trump wants to earn the trust of Moscow, he will have to make some concessions which would be difficult to accept in Washington, for example, elimination of sanctions, giving in on Ukraine and Syria, the end of the anti-missile shield among others.

This is the reason why Obama preferred a strategy of surrounding China by reaching agreements with the country's neighbours: India, Vietnam, Malaysia etc. And in this strategy the TPPA is key, which was then blocked by Trump when he arrived in the White House, only to be replaced by China’s own Obor initiative driven by Beijing’s ambition.

From the cancellation of TPPA, to Obor initiative, either way both have pros and cons. I guess that is why we are looking forward to building a stronger Asean bloc.

