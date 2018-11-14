Italy sticks to big-spending budget in high-stakes EU standoff

Italian Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio speaks during a news conference at Chigi Palace in Rome October 20 2018. — Reuters pic

ROME, Nov 14 — Italy's populist government defied the European Commission yesterday by sticking to its big-spending budget plan, risking financial sanctions in a high-stakes standoff with Brussels.

Despite pressure from the European Commission, which rejected Rome's budget outright last month in a first for the EU, Italian Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio vowed to stand firm on the country's anti-austerity plans.

“The budget will not change, neither in its balance sheet nor in its growth forecast. We have the conviction that this is the budget needed for the country to get going again,” Di Maio, who leads the anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S), said yesterday evening after a ministerial meeting.

M5S and its coalition partner, the far-right League party, insist the budget will help kickstart growth in the eurozone's third largest economy and reduce the public debt and deficit.

The Commission gave Italy until yesterday to make changes to its 2019 plans and warned non-compliance could activate the “excessive deficit procedure” (EDP), a complicated process that could lead to fines and possibly provoke a strong, adverse market reaction.

Italy intends to run a public deficit of 2.4 per cent of gross domestic product in 2019 — three times the target of the government's centre-left predecessor — and one of 2.1 per cent in 2020.

But Brussels forecasts Italy's deficit will reach 2.9 per cent of GDP in 2019 and hit 3.1 per cent in 2020 — breaching the EU's 3.0 per cent limit.

League head Matteo Salvini, who is also a deputy prime minister, vowed Monday to put his back into “defending the budget, as if it were a rugby scrum.”

While Rome targets economic growth of 1.5 per cent, Brussels anticipates just 1.2 per cent, putting Italy at the bottom of the EU table.

The IMF forecasts growth of 1.0 per cent for 2020 and was sceptical of Italy's reform programme in its latest report on the country.

Italy's Economy Minister Giovanni Tria has accused Brussels of getting its sums wrong.

It would be “suicide” to try to reduce the deficit to the previous goal of 0.8 percent of GDP, he has said, insisting “we must get out of the trap of weak growth.”

The big problem is Italy's public debt, now a huge €2.3 trillion (RM10.84 trillion), or 131 per cent of Italy's GDP — way above the 60 per cent EU ceiling.

The fine for refusing to review the budget could correspond to 0.2 per cent of Italy's GDP — about €3.4 billion.

European Economics Commissioner Pierre Moscovici has said he hopes a compromise can be found to avoid sanctions. — AFP