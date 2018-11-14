Count down the holiday in style with these men’s grooming advent calendars

The Asos Grooming Advent Calendar for men features 12 windows for the holiday countdown. — Picture courtesy of Asos

NEW YORK, Nov 14 — It’s almost time for beauty fans to discover what treats await behind advent calendar doors as they count down the holiday season with all manner of beauty goodies.

Men aren’t left out of the equation this year either, with a handful of brands offering male grooming advent calendars with products for face, body and beard.

Here’s a look at three advent calendar options for guys.

This year, men can count down the festive season with a selection of grooming products. While the majority of beauty advent calendars currently on the market are designed for women, there’s now a growing selection of options for men.

The British brand, ASOS, is one of the brands that has men in mind this year with its ASOS Grooming Advent Calendar, featuring 12 men’s grooming products (US$48/RM201.31 at www.us.asos.com). Treats include an Aveda Invati Men shampoo, a Clarins Men exfoliating cleanser, a Johnny’s Chop Shop beard oil and ManCave Lemon & Oak shower gel. It’s a whole routine of products to enjoy in festive style.

Kiehl’s returns with another grooming advent calendar for 2018 featuring designs by artist Andres Bannecker (US$70 on www.kiehls.com), treating buyers to 24 surprise formulas for face, body and hair such as Age Defender Power Serum and Facial Fuel as well as Lip Balm #1 and Amino Acid shampoo.

The Bearded Man Company Beard Oil Advent Calendar features a festive selection of treats for the bearded gentleman. — Picture courtesy of The Bearded Man Company

The Bearded Man Company has created an advent calendar containing 24 beard oils, with a different scent to discover each day behind its elegant windows (US$38.91 at www.thebeardedmancompany.com). It’s a great way to care for your beard this holiday season and all year long.

With the recent boom in women’s beauty advent calendars, men look likely to get an increasing number of options in the festive seasons to come. — AFP-Relaxnews