Realme 2 Pro is the best selling phone on Shopee Malaysia during 11.11

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — 2,500 Realme 2 Pros were sold on Shopee Malaysia in just three hours during 11.11.

With the achievement, Realme set a new record among smartphone brands for the highest number of units sold for a first-time sale on Shopee.

Considering Realme made its debut in Malaysia just four days before 11.11, this is a pretty amazing achievement.

Realme is positioning the Realme 2 Pro as the smartphone for young people. Young people who are looking for a mid-level smartphone at a “pocket-friendly price”.

At its heart, the Realme 2 Pro features an upper-mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor.

The device is equipped with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable up to an additional 256GB via microSD. 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM and 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM options are also available.

At the front, you get a large 6.3-inch display which pushes a crisp Full HD+ resolution of 2340×1080 pixels, a very respectable 90.8% screen-to-body ratio. You also get a decently-sized 3,500 mAh battery that charges via microUSB without support for fast-charging.

In terms of cameras, the Realme 2 gets a combination of 16MP (f/1.7) + 2MP (f/2.4) dual camera at the back and 16MP f/2.0 selfie shooter at the front.

During the 11.11 sale, the Realme 2 Pro was on offer:

4GB RAM + 64GB ROM – RM799 (Regular retail price is RM 849)

6GB RAM + 64GB ROM – RM899 (Regular retail price is RM 949)

8GB RAM + 128GB ROM – RM999 (Regular retail price is RM 1,099)

But now the device is not available for purchase, at least on Shopee.

If you’re still keen to get one, Realme will be having another sale event for the Realme 2 Pro on Shopee on 15 November, at 9.00am where you will be able to get the device at the same price as when it was on offer on 11.11. Details on the15 November sale here.

But before that, be sure to check out what Rory’s first impressions of the Realme 2 Pro here. — Soyacincau.com