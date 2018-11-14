PKR political bureau upholds JPP decision, no fresh polls in Julau

PKR Communications Director Fahmi Fadzil said the party will still cooperate with any enforcement agency investigating the messy party polls. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — PKR’s Political Bureau has accepted the party’s Central Election Committee’s (JPP) decision that there are no discrepancies in the Julau, Pensiangan and Tawau divisions’ election results.

However, PKR Communications Director Fahmi Fadzil said the party will still cooperate with any enforcement agency investigating the messy party polls.

“The party will give full cooperation to any enforcement agencies including the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), the police and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), who are conducting investigations on the party elections.

“The Political Bureau has also instructed the JPP to quickly resolve the disputed votes issue for all related divisions by calling the representatives of the two deputy president candidates to observe the process,” Fahmi said.

Earlier, the JPP said the election in Julau, Sarawak and Pensiangan and Tawau division in Sabah will not be held again.

JPP chairman Datuk Rashid Din had said in a statement that a vote count analysis has proven that all data were secure and has been successfully uploaded to the cloud server even though e-voting applications on six of the tablets were wiped out by Prey Anti-Theft software.

PKR will also announce the appointment of an independent audit firm in the near future to audit the entire election process.

Touching on the issue of the “missing votes” brought up by newly elected Johor Baru chief Akmal Nasrullah Nasir, Fahmi said the political bureau has instructed accounting and advisory firm Baker Tilly to verify the integrity of the election system and to investigate the matter as quickly as possible.

However, JPP deputy chairman Azman Hendra had criticised the pro-Rafizi calculation method saying that some party members were only interested in voting for their division leaders and were not interested in casting their ballots for the deputy president’s race.

Speaking to reporters after the Political Bureau Meeting, Azman said that based on their data some of the members simply did not vote for either incumbent Datuk Seri Azmin Ali or challenger Rafizi Ramli.

“You say voters from one side or the other are missing. Our data shows that there were members who did not vote. Not everyone likes you or want to vote for you. Even if you claim you are popular, in some of the kampungs they don’t know you.

“It’s the division leaders who are instrumental in bringing them out (to vote). And these voters will vote for the division leaders because they don’t know (the deputy president candidates). We don’t see them voting for (either) deputy presidents,” said Azman.

Furthermore he stressed that there was no missing data in the system and that his critics were mistaken in how they calculated the data to come up with the thousands of “missing voters”.

Azman also said they have gone through roughly 90 per cent of the complaints of disputed votes issued under Form 11 and said that only 10 per cent were legitimate complaints while the rest were not registered party members.