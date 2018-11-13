Rosmah, Rizal, Ku Nan called by MACC

Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor arrives to give a statement to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in Putrajaya October 3, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor has been called up by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to be at its headquarters here tomorrow to record her statement.

A MACC source said besides Rosmah, also called to the commission’s headquarters tomorrow was her former special officer, Datuk Rizal Mansor.

“They have been ordered to be at the MACC’s office at 9.30 am tomorrow to assist investigation into a solar energy project for schools in Sarawak,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

In early June this year, an online portal reported the possibility of misappropriation in the award of contract for a solar hybrid project in Sarawak worth RM2.5billion, which was allegedly awarded directly under the directive of a former Malaysian leader.

The leader had also allegedly instructed the Education Ministry in January last year to appoint a car rental company in Bintulu to undertake the project in installing solar panels at 369 rural schools in Sarawak.

According to the source, the commission would also record former Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor’s statement on the 97 dubious transactions involving the sale of land belonging to the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), covering more than 273 hectare and worth RM5.63 billion.

Tengku Adnan is required to be at the MACC headquarters here at 2 pm, he added.

MACC deputy chief commissioner (Operations) Datuk Seri Azam Baki, when contacted confirmed the matter, but declined to elaborate. — Bernama