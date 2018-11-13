Wall Street attempts comeback after yesterday’s sell-off

A Wall Street sign is pictured in the rain outside the New York Stock Exchange in New York June 9, 2014. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Nov 13 — Wall Street was split in early trading today, as markets attempted a recovery from a broad-based rout in the prior session.

Tech giant Apple — which sparked yesterday’s sell-off amid fears of weakening demand for its iPhones — declined even further at the open after Goldman Sachs cut its sales estimates.

About 30 minutes into trading, the benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average was 0.2 per cent lower at 25,353.80 while the broader S&P 500 gained 0.2 per cent to 2,733.15.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq was up 0.4 per cent at 7,236.81.

“The widely-held technology stocks were the primary targets for sellers, yet they had ample company,” Patrick O’Hare wrote at Briefing.com.

“There is an effort being made this morning to dig out from the hole.”

Shares in Apple were 0.4 per cent lower following the pessimistic note from Goldman.

Meanwhile, the investment bank itself rose 1.2 per cent despite continuing criticism from the Malaysian government.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahatir Mohamad told CNBC today the bank had “cheated” his country in dealing with the scandal-tarred investment fund 1MDB. US prosecutors have filed charges against two former Goldman executives in the matter.

Boeing lost 2.8 per cent following a Wall Street Journal report that the company had allegedly withheld information about possible dangers linked to a flight control feature that investigators suspect was linked to a fatal crash late last month in Indonesia.

Shares in Amazon were flat after media reports said the company was imminently due to announce that it was installing new corporate outposts in northern Virginia and New York City.

Oil prices were lower in New York, adding to losses over the prior 11 days. Shares in Exxon Mobil were down 0.7 per cent while rival supermajor Chevron half a point lower.

Home hardware and furnishing retailer Home Depot fell 0.7 per cent despite posting better-than-expected earnings and a rosier revenue forecast.

Investors also were awaiting Wednesday’s release of consumer inflation data, a week after hotter-than-expected wholesale inflation prompted a bout of selling on Wall Street. — AFP