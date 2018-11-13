Education Ministry to reintroduce civics subject with topic on anti-corruption next year

Education Minister Maszlee Malik speaks during a press conference at the Ministry of Higher Education in Putrajaya June 7, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 13 — The Ministry of Education (MOE) will reintroduce Civics subject which include a topic on anti-corruption at all schools beginning middle of next year.

Minister Dr Maszlee Malik said elements of anti-corruption would also be introduced at preschools as part of the syllabus to inculcate good values.

Apart from anti-corruption, other elements that would be inculcated among the students were on human rights, road safety and environmental awareness.

“We don’t have specific subject on anti-corruption, so what we are going to do is to include it as one of the topics in the Civics subject, which we will reintroduce.

“It is not going to be a must-pass subject, but it will be a compulsory subject to take,” he told reporters after opening the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC)-MOE Consensus Forum here today.

He said this in response to MACC chief commissioner Datuk Seri Mohd Shukri Abdull’s proposal for anti-corruption to be made a compulsory or core subject at schools.

On Mohd Shukri’s disclosure that bribery also occurred at school level and that there was a case in which a teacher soliciting ‘sexual favour’ from students to enable them to pass their examinations, Maszlee said the ministry had yet to receive any report regarding such incidents.

“Whatever happens, we call on those involved to report it to the police. Don’t hide it. If there is a report, we will surely take action. We also give assurance that the victims will be protected.

“We want to make sure that schools remain a safe place for all students and teachers,” he said. — Bernama