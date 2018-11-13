Notts County sack former Australia international Kewell after poor run

Former Crawley Town manager Harry Kewell at Birmingham, Britain, August 8, 2017. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Nov 13 — Notts County have sacked manager Harry Kewell after less than three months since appointing the former Leeds United and Liverpool player, the English League Two club announced today.

The 40-year-old, who played in two World Cups for Australia, had won three of 14 games since he replaced Kevin Nolan at the end of August, with County’s 4-0 FA Cup defeat by Barnsley on Saturday proving to be his final game.

With County floundering in 22nd spot in the third-tier standings, club chairman Alan Hardy felt the situation was untenable.

“Harry’s passion and commitment as a coach is unquestionable,” Hardy said in a statement.

“Unfortunately, however, things quite simply were not working out for him here at Meadow Lane.

“Results have not been good enough and performance levels are a continuing concern. We see no reason to continue with something we don’t think can work.”

The club added assistant coach Warren Feeney and first-team analyst Paul Murphy have also left with immediate effect.

Kewell had joined County from League Two rivals Crawley Town, where he had become the first Australian to coach a professional English side in May 2017. — Reuters