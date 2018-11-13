We need help maintaining our Russian planes, Dr M tells Putin in bilateral talks

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad with Russian President Vladimir Putin during bilateral talks in Singapore November 13, 2018. — Picture by Zurairi AR

SINGAPORE, Nov 13 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has asked Russia today for help in maintaining the country’s fleet of Russian planes.

The prime minister met the Russian president tonight in a bilateral talk at the sidelines of the Asean Summit 2018 here, where he also mentioned the trade situation and the Syrian civil war.

“As you know, we have bought a number of Russian aircrafts,” Dr Mahathir told Vladimir Putin through a translator.

“And I think we need to learn more about how to maintain and repair the aircrafts.”

In July, Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu had revealed that only four out of 28 Russia-made fighter jets owned by the Royal Malaysian Air Force can fly.

Dr Mahathir could also be heard mentioning the Syrian civil war to Putin, just before the session was closed to the media.

