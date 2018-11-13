Cilic leads Croatian bid to dethrone Davis Cup champs France

Croatia’s Marin Cilic reacts against Germany’s Alexander Zverev during their men’s singles round-robin match on day two of the ATP World Tour Finals tennis tournament at the O2 Arena in London on November 12, 2018. — AFP pic

ZAGREB, Nov 13 — World number seven Marin Cilic will spearhead Croatia’s bid for just a second Davis Cup triumph when they face France in Lille later this month, the Croatian tennis federation said Tuesday.

Cilic, 30, will be joined by Borna Coric, ranked 12th, as well as Franko Skugor, Mate Pavic and Ivan Dodig, a federation statement said.

“Croatia coach Zeljko Krajan remained loyal to the players who secured victory in the semi-final against the United States,” said a statement.

The 21-year-old Coric secured Croatia’s 3-2 semi-final victory after beating Davis Cup debutant Frances Tiafoe in the decisive match.

The Davis Cup final takes place in Lille, France on November 23-25 on clay courts.

It will be Croatia’s third final after winning the 2005 title and losing in 2016 to Argentina.

Last year, the French beat Belgium in the final to claim their 10th crown. In 2014 they lost to a Swiss team led by Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka.

The meeting is a repeat of the football World Cup final in July in Moscow, which France won, 4-2. — AFP