Sunway BRT fare down 20pc from Dec 1

Transport Minister Anthony Loke announced a reduction in the fare for the Sunway Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) route. ― File picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — Transport Minister, Anthony Loke, announced today that the fare for the Sunway Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) route will be reduced 20 per cent from Dec 1.

Loke said the initiative would encourage more people to use the service and reward loyalty, with Prasana Malaysia Bhd targeting a 22 per cent increase in ridership.

The fare for the furthest stop will be RM4.30, he said, compared to RM5.40 now, a lessening of RM1.10.

“The 20 per cent discount is for passengers who pay using cash and a cashless payment system which are the payment modes used 75 per cent of the time based on October 2018 statistics,” Loke said at a press conference following a visit to the BRT Sunway Line hub.

Loke was accompanied by Land Public Transport Commission (Spad), chief executive officer (CEO), Mohd Azharuddin Mat Sah, and Sunway Group founder and chairman, Tan Sri Dr Jeffrey Cheah, on the one-hour tour.

The Sunway route has recorded passengers exceeding 11,000 per day during the week and over 250,000 passengers per month.

“The reason for my visit today is to get a better understanding of operations, identify the challenges of the bus operator in its aspiration to provide a world-class service and gauge passenger feedback as they have complained that ticket prices are high,” Loke said.

“However, Prasarana and Rapid Bus say the fares are based on operating costs, particularly in complying with green technology requirements, to be on par with developed countries,” he said. — Bernama