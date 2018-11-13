Spurs defender Trippier withdraws from England squad with injury

Tottenham’s Kieran Trippier receives medical attention at Selhurst Park, London, November 10, 2018. — Peter Cziborra/Reuters pic

LONDON, Nov 13 — Tottenham Hotspur full back Kieran Trippier has withdrawn from the England squad for matches against the United States and Croatia due to a groin injury, the Football Association said today.

Trippier, who scored England’s only goal in the World Cup semi-final defeat by Croatia, picked up the injury in the first half of Tottenham’s 1-0 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.

The 28-year-old reported for international duty at England’s St George’s Park facility yesterday but has been sent back to Spurs to continue rehabilitation.

England host the US in a friendly on Thursday and Croatia in the Nations League on Sunday. — Reuters