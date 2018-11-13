Response to ‘Respond to news article Tackle cheap illicit cigarette, not ban smoking ‘ — Wan Kim Sui & Feisul Idzwan Mustapha

NOV 13 — We refer to the news article entitled “Tackle cheap illicit cigarettes, not ban smoking at eateries, govt told” dated 12 November 2018.

Firstly, we would like to thank the associations for their respective views in helping the government to reduce the number of smokers in Malaysia.

To set the record straight, we would like to stress that the primary objective of the smoking ban is to protect people especially non-smokers from second-hand smoke. The argument put forth by the associations on more effective strategies to reduce the number of smokers in the country is less relevant and missing the point because it is not main reason of the ban. Hence, the discussion has strayed away from the key focus which is to protect people from tobacco smoke. This is done in accordance to Article 8 of the World Health Organisation Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO FCTC) and Regulation 11 of the Control of Tobacco Product Regulations 2004.

Protecting people from tobacco smoke is just one of the several strategies recommended by WHO which includes offering help to tobacco use, warning about the dangers of tobacco, enforcing bans on tobacco advertising, promotion and sponsorship, raising tobacco taxes and combatting illicit trade of tobacco products.

Smokers should only smoke in private places, respecting the rights of non-smokers, particularly our children. Restaurants, coffee shops and hawker stalls are public areas frequented by public including children and pregnant women. Such public places should be free from any forms of tobacco smoking. The interests and rights of the non-smokers and children to a smoke-free environment should supersede the individual rights to smoke openly in public areas, for one simple reason because second-hand smoke kills!

According to the World Health Organization, second-hand smoke is the smoke that fills restaurants, offices or other enclosed spaces when people burn tobacco products like cigarettes. There are more than 4000 chemicals in tobacco smoke, of which at least 250 are known to be harmful and more than 50 are known to cause cancer. There is no safe level of exposure to second-hand tobacco smoke.

In adults, second-hand smoke causes diseases like heart attack, stroke and various types of cancers. In pregnant women, it causes low birth weight. Almost half of children regularly breathe air polluted by tobacco smoke in public places. In young children, second-hand smoke causes sudden death, and in 2004, 28 per cent of deaths among children were attributable to second-hand smoke.

We disagree to the stated opinion that the welfare of small businesses would be affected by the blanket smoking ban. There should not be any competitive advantage to any particular eatery as all eateries are equally affected. Instead, should some eateries have smoking zones or rooms, this would create an unfair niche for bigger business owners who can afford them and to the detrimental economic consequences on the small business owners. This shall not be the case and indeed, there are evidences that smoke-free restaurants actually attract more customers.

So, no, this banning of smoking at eateries is not about the smokers. It is about protecting the people especially the non-smokers particularly children, to a smoke-free environment while enjoying their meals. We do agree that law enforcement would be a challenge considering the high number of eateries in the country. We, therefore urge the public to express their disapproval politely, at least to the restaurants’ staffs, should someone smokes at any eateries beginning from 1 January 2019. It is high time to start “denormalising” cigarette smoking in our society.

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.