Report: Zainuddin Maidin in ICU, says brother

File picture of Tan Sri Zainuddin Maidin. Zainuddin has been admitted into the hospital due to breathing difficulties. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — Former information minister Tan Sri Zainuddin Maidin has been admitted into Putrajaya Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) due to breathing difficulties today.

His brother, Lazam Maidin, told Malaysiakini that doctors found liquid in Zainuddin’s lungs.

“He did not faint, he did not fall, he did not suffer any heart attack or anything like that.

“He felt difficulty in breathing, so his kids brought him to the hospital, and the doctors found fluid in his lungs,” he reportedly said.

Lazam had also told the online portal that his brother was sent to the hospital last night after complaining about breathing difficulties and was transferred to the ICU this morning.

Although his condition is stable, Zainuddin is also in very weak condition and it is not advisable to visit him at the moment, the report said.

Lazim also said the former minister does not have any history of heart problems.