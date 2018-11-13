Ringgit ends lower against US dollar

A money changer counts RM50 ringgit bills at a currency exchange in Kuala Lumpur April 7, 2006. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — The ringgit extended its losses to end lower against the US dollar today, in line with most Asian currencies as more investors are leaving the emerging markets amid the continuous uptrend in the US dollar, dealers said.

At 6pm, the ringgit stood at 4.1920/1960 versus the greenback compared with yesterday’s close of 4.1860/1900.

A dealer said the US dollar advanced to its highest level since June 2017 as trading commences for the new week, which represents a 16-month high for the greenback, fuelling investors’ belief that the US Federal Reserve would increase interest rates next month.

The local unit, however, was mixed against other major currencies.

The ringgit declined against the Singapore dollar to 3.0285/0333 from 3.0265/0299 yesterday, but vis-a-vis the Japanese yen, it appreciated to 3.6733/6781 from 3.6739/6780.

It decreased against the British pound to 5.4022/4099 from yesterday’s 5.3765/3833, and strengthened against the euro to 4.7097/7146 from 4.7113/7175 previously. — Bernama