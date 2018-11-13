PAC puts off 1MDB probe indefinitely, citing ongoing court cases

PAC chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee speaks during a press conference at Parliament November 13, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has postponed the proceedings of its fresh probe into the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) financial scandal indefinitely due to the ongoing court cases surrounding the sovereign wealth fund.

Its chairman Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee said the decision was made following discussions with the Attorney-General (AG).

“The PAC proceedings on 1MDB cannot be continued and is postponed indefinitely as there are court cases involved.

“Until the case settles in court, no proceedings will be held on 1MDB despite the motion passed in Parliament,” he told reporters in Parliament lobby, today.

In August, the motion for the AG and PAC to reopen the probe into the 1MDB scandal was tabled by the Finance Ministry.

“We have informed the Speaker on the matter and I am confident that the Speaker have brought the matter to the Federal government,” he said, referring to Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof.

Ronald said he had met with the AG on November 2 and had communicated through letters to discuss the matter.

On the other hand, Ronald said in a statement today that the PAC has agreed to continue with proceedings on the Auditor-General’s report on 1MDB, that was tabled to the committee in the 13th Dewan Rakyat sitting in March 2016.

Ronald said the decision was met as the AG stated that the proceedings on the report will not interfere with the ongoing court cases involving 1MDB.

“PAC will probe as to whether there were any restrictions or limitations faced by the Auditor-General Department in doing its audit on 1MDB aside from the tampering of facts and information of the audited report which was tabled.

“PAC will begin the proceedings in the first week of December by calling the former Auditor General Tan Sri Ambrin Buang as the first witness,” he said.