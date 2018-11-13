Give priority to pedestrians in development plans, not cars, says Penang rep

Berapit Assemblymen Heng Lee Lee speaks to the press at the State Assembly Building in Penang November 13, 2018. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 13 — All development plans and infrastructure projects in Penang must prioritise pedestrians instead of cars, the state legislative assembly was told today.

Heng Lee Lee (PH — Berapit) said the local councils need to improve and rebuild all pedestrian walkways in the state to make it more pedestrian-friendly.

“The local governments must prioritise pedestrians instead of building roads that prioritised vehicles,” she said when debating the 2019 Supply Bill today.

She said according to the Road Safety Department, an average of 562 pedestrians were killed in road accidents each year.

“Pedestrians are the third highest casualties in road accidents,” she said.

She said some people may feel that roads are for vehicles but she pointed out that there are students who walk to school or walk to the bus stations as they can’t drive.

She said there was research that revealed Malaysians were too lazy to walk due to the humid weather.

“This could be one of the reasons but another main factor is because there is no space for people to walk as their rights were taken away by vehicles,” she said.

She said a lot of drivers flout traffic regulations such as parking illegally on pavements that blocked it.

“This resulted in pedestrians having to walk on the road to avoid the cars that blocked the pavement,” she said.

She proposed that pedestrian walkways be widened and connected to all residential and commercial areas.

“There should not be any instructions and the walkways must be wide enough to let two people to walk along it at the same time,” she said.

She said the local councils must also take strict action against vehicles that blocked pavements and pedestrian walkways.

“When we create a more pedestrian friendly environment, we will be able to encourage more people to walk and take public transportation,” she said.

She also suggested that the Penang state government introduce a policy to provide car parks for pregnant women.

She said the Seberang Perai Municipal Council (MPSP) has already started this initiative to provide 12 car park lots for pregnant women at the MPSP office in Bandar Perda since May last year.