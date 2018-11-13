Rafizi blasts PKR poll runner over Julau flip-flop

PKR deputy presidential hopeful Rafizi Ramli criticised the party’s central election committee for saying it will accept votes from the controversial Julau division that it had previously suspended over an alleged ‘cyber attack’. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — PKR deputy presidential hopeful Rafizi Ramli criticised the party’s central election committee (JPP) for saying it will accept votes from the controversial Julau division that it had previously suspended over an alleged “cyber attack”.

Rafizi said the new decision was perplexing as it was a complete reversal of the previous stance taken when the “cyber attack” was discovered.

“The flip-flop statements and positions has caused many party members to lose confidence with the credibility of this entire election process and its results,” he said.

The former Pandan MP accused the committee of failing to run the election smoothly, blaming JPP deputy chairman Azman Hendra and JPP secretary Ismail Yusof in particular.

He also said JPP failure to explain issues led to distortions.

Earlier, JPP chairman Datuk Rashid Din said in a statement that the vote count analysis for the Julau division found these to be intact and successfully uploaded to the cloud server used for the e-voting despite steps taken to wipe the tablets of the “Prey Anti-Theft” application that the committee initially categorised as “malware”.

Prey issued a statement today rejecting allegations that its app was used in any way to alter the voting or results.

On the disputed votes issue, Rashid said that the committee will only verify divisional leaders’ votes which have tied results or thin margins, since many of the complainants were not party members.

However, Rafizi demanded the JPP investigate all disputed votes as he estimated there were more than 5,000 nationwide.

“If JPP said disputed votes will only be investigated at divisional level with narrow margin results, what about the results for the Deputy Presidency and Central Leadership Council (MPP) where there is only a one per cent difference?” he questioned.