Police: Remand extended for suspect in baby Zara’s murder, abuse case

Kajang police chief ACP Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur November 12, 2018. — Bernama pic

PETALING JAYA, Nov 12 — The prime suspect detained by police in relation to the high-profile death of a nine-month-old girl from alleged physical and sexual abuse in Kajang, Selangor, had his remand extended today.

Kajang district police chief, ACP Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof told Malay Mail that the police had obtained an extended remand order for the suspect, aged 36, who is a barber.

“He will be under the Kajang police custody till November 19. This will allow us more time to probe the suspect,” he said.

The suspect is the husband of the babysitter, aged 28, who was taking care of Nur Muazara Ulfa Mohammad Zainal.

The couple were arrested following the baby’s death last Friday.

Police said the husband tested positive for methamphetamines.

The babysitter was released on bail as the couple has a one-year-old child.

On Monday, Ahmad Dzaffir said the baby girl, who has been dubbed Zara, was found to have tears on her hymen and anus.

Two stitches were also found on her hymen.

A post-mortem report stated her cause of death as “blunt impact to the head”.

“The baby’s skull was cracked and there were bruises on the left and right side of her head. In addition, there were signs of sexual abuse on the baby. The hospital authorities are of the opinion that there are criminal elements in her death,” Ahmad Dzaffir had said.

Zara’s parents hired the babysitter in September.

When her mother picked her up from the babysitter last Wednesday, Zara had breathing difficulties and was immediately brought to a clinic in Bandar Baru Bangi where she was referred to Serdang Hospital.

A police report lodged by a Serdang Hospital medical officer at 3.05pm last Wednesday said Zara was in critical condition when she arrived at the hospital and cardiopulmonary resuscitation had to be performed on her.

Zara, who has a four-year-old brother, lived in the same Bandar Baru Bangi neighbourhood as the babysitter. She was buried in her parent’s village in Rantau Panjang on Sunday.