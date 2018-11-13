Kanye West delays ‘Yandhi’ release once more

American singer Kanye West. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 13 — Kanye West has revealed via Twitter that his upcoming album, Yandhi, has been delayed for a second time, with the new projected release date unknown.

The artist performed with Kid Cudi over the weekend at Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Festival, and it was apparently this appearance that led him to decide his solo album is not release for release.

“After performing again, I realise the new album I’ve been working on isn’t ready yet. I’ll announce the release date once it’s done,” he wrote in a tweet.

Kanye and Kid Cudi released their joint album, Kids See Ghosts, back in June, and Kanye has since been at work on Yandhi, which he first announced in September.

He first set the Yandhi release for September 29, but that day came and went with no news of the album. West then revealed in early October in an interview with TMZ that he had pushed the release to November 23, Black Friday, so he could finish recording it in Africa.

While little is known of the album’s content, the rapper shared an 11-minute clip of new music in mid-October. — AFP-Relaxnews