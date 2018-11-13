Reject deals unfair to the region, Dr M tells Asean amid RCEP negotiation

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad delivers the keynote address at the Asean Business and Investment Summit at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore, November 13, 2018. — Picture courtesy of Wisma Putra

SINGAPORE, Nov 13 — The Association of South-east Asian Nations (Asean) must not simply accept any trade deal that may be unfair to the region, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today amid the proposed Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

Despite that, the prime minister told the Asean Business and Investment Summit here that Asean must continue to expand its market by engaging in free trade agreements with its key partners, such as the RCEP.

“Some 65 per cent of Asean’s trade is with RCEP countries. We must therefore leverage on the existing high level of trade linkages.

“We must not just accept trade and investment measures that may be unfair to Asean nations, and Asean economic integration,” he said in his keynote address.

“RCEP must facilitate not only the interest of big firms but also the SMEs in the region. RCEP must see an enhanced role for SMEs to leverage and move towards becoming middle-sized and large-sized companies,” he said, using the abbreviation for ‘small and medium enterprises’.

