‘Child’s Play’ remake gets release date, first poster

LOS ANGELES, Nov 13 — The Child’s Play remake that will most likely bring back horror memories of Chucky is definitely on its way with news of a release date being shared.

According to reports, the iconic horror classic is scheduled for release on June 21, 2019. The remake will, according to Entertainment Weekly, revolve around “a mother who gives her son a toy doll for his birthday, unaware of its more sinister nature”. Sounds familiar?

Stars already roped in for the remake include Aubrey Plaza, Brian Tyree Henry, Gabriel Bateman, Beatrice Kitsos, Ty Consiglio and Carlease Burke. The film will be directed by Lars Klevberg and produced by David Katzenberg and Seth Grahame-Smith.

