Women’s ministry and cops join forces to raise parents’ awareness on abuse in daycare centres

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail (right) and deputy minister Hannah Yeoh (centre) during a visit to the D11 unit in Bukit Aman November 13, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — The Women and Family Development Ministry will work together with federal police in a campaign to raise awareness among parents on signs of possible abuse when sending their children to daycare centres.

Its minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, who is also the deputy prime minister, today said the campaign will educate parents on how to identify signs of abuse.

“We want the parents to see the warning signs, for instance if their kids suddenly don’t want to go to the centre,” she said during a visit to the Bukit Aman Sexual, Woman, and Children’s Investigation Division (D11) this afternoon.

“We will also launch an infographic to educate parents and raise awareness on the signs being exhibited, and for them to always be wary of where they are sending their children,” she said.

