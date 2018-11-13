With 11,000 cases annually, Bukit Aman’s D11 needs upgrades, says DPM

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail (second left) and deputy minister Hannah Yeoh (right) during a visit to the Sexual, Women and Children’s Investigations Division’s (D11) facilities in Bukit Aman November 13, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail will propose upgrades for the Bukit Aman Sexual, Women and Children’s Investigations Division’s (D11) facilities as it handles some 11,000 cases annually.

“I will take note and write to the concerned minister, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, on how we want to upgrade the D11 unit.

“The unit which takes care of vulnerable groups, those who supposed to be given protection, the children and women; and also because the department has not been upgraded for a long time,” said Dr Wan Azizah who is also Women and Family Development Minister.

