Govt will review death penalty for murder, DPM says

Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail today said the government will reconsider abolishing the mandatory death sentence for those convicted of murder. ― Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail today said the government will reconsider abolishing the mandatory death sentence for those convicted of murder.

The deputy prime minister’s comment came just hours after Parliament was told that the Cabinet has decided to do away with the capital punishment for 33 crimes, including murder.

“We are reviewing it. The death penalty is one of those that we will review,” she told reporters at Bukit Aman when asked if the government would keep the death penalty for child murders.

DAP MP Ramkarpal Singh proposed retaining the punishment for heinous crimes following the high-profile death of a nine-month-old girl in Kajang, Selangor, who was found to have been physically and sexually brutalised while under the care of a babysitter.

