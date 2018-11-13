Anwar: PKR political bureau to discuss Julau tonight

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said PKR’s political bureau will discuss the messy voting in Julau at its meeting tonight. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — PKR’s political bureau will discuss the messy voting in Julau, at its meeting tonight, the ruling party’s incoming president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said, after its central election committee (JPP) declared that internal elections have ended in that Sarawak division.

He previously gave an assurance that the current top leadership would not interfere with the decisions made by the JPP, which it had formed to regulate the party’s internal electronic voting system — the first by any political party in the country.

“The decision was made by JPP... but we will discuss tonight on the problem raised because there were a lot of complaints,” Anwar told reporters in Parliament here today.

“All complaints has to be investigated transparently but what’s important is that the process has to continue. We cannot delay it any further,” he added.

The Port Dickson MP said the complaints had caused unease among PKR members due to a sudden spike in the Julau’s recruitment.

However, he said the party must move forward and those who had won or lost would have to accept the results.

“We have to follow the process, party has to move forward, and winning and losing is a norm through a democratic process.

“If anyone is dissatisfied, there is a process they can follow to bring up the matter,” he said.

“I admit, there were many problems and hundreds of complaints that we have to look into. Whichever has been brought forth to the police, MCMC, or MACC, let [the authorities] continue their work,” he added.

The police are currently investigating the Julau elections for alleged tampering.

Sarawak PKR have also filed complaints with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, hoping for an investigation into vote-buying allegations.

PKR is touted to as the lynchpin party in the ruling Pakatan Harapan coalition.