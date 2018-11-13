Dazzling jewels for Siti Hasmah gala dinner in support of Malaysian AIDS Foundation

Rafflesia director Winnie Sin (left) and MAF chairperson Prof Datuk Dr Adeeba Kamarulzaman holding the MAF Tun Dr Siti Hasmah award at Le Méridien Hotel November 12, 2018. — Pictures by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — It was a gem of an evening for An Evening with Rafflesia — a dinner in support of the Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Award, complete with dazzling jewellery unveiled for auction.

The silent auction is in conjunction with Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Award Gala Dinner on December 16 at the Hilton Kuala Lumpur with bidding starting at RM25,000 for each piece.

This marks the first time Rafflesia will be working together with the Malaysian AIDS Foundation (MAF), and Rafflesia marketing manager Sin Hui Cin said both she and her mother, Rafflesia director Winnie Sin, thought it was a great cause to support.

Rafflesia marketing manager Sin Hui Cin says she and her mother hope their partnership with the MAF will help raise much needed funds for the organisation.

“We decided to sponsor three pieces of jewellery: Two necklaces with jade, and one brooch with rubies and diamonds.

“We hope from this, it will help raise funds for the foundation and they’ll continue promoting awareness [of HIV and AIDS].”

Hui Cin explains that the brooch especially is very significant, as it’s been modelled on the red ribbon that is the universal symbol of awareness and support for those living with HIV and AIDS.

MAF chairman Prof Datuk Dr Adeeba Kamarulzaman explained that while the dinner hasn’t been held in the last few years due to the unfavourable economic climate, it was felt this was time to bring back the glamourous evening and awards to get the spotlight back on the issues surrounding HIV and AIDS awareness.

Three pieces of jewellery sponsored by Rafflesia will be auctioned at the Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Gala Dinner, with bids starting at RM25,000 each.

“There are still too many young people (and not so young people) getting infected. And really, they shouldn’t. Young and old people shouldn’t be dying of AIDS, because we’ve got the medicine, we’ve got the tools.

“So, that’s why we need to keep talking about it. We need to have these dinners to remind people that it’s still here with us.”

Dr Adeeba also expressed her gratitude for the support of Rafflesia as the official jeweller of the event.

“It is no doubt that Rafflesia will bring in the elements of dazzle and glamour to the gala dinner.”

Malaysian artists (from left) Alyah Abu Hasan, Fauziah Latif, Farhan Azizan and Tasha Shilla holding a MAF Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Award and Rafflesia jewellery at Le Méridien Hotel November 12, 2018.

Meanwhile, trophies for award recipients to be handed in recognition of those who have tirelessly worked towards ending AIDS on Malaysia, sponsored by Rafflesia, are part of The Endless Series, crafted by well-known Malaysian artist, Raja Azhar Idris.

Malay Mail is a media partner for the event, and tables for the Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Award Gala Dinner are divided into Diamond (RM50,000); Platinum (RM30,000) and Gold (RM20,000).

For enquiries please contact Azahemy Abdullah (016-6465874), Nursyaliza Abdul Manaf (014-5048927) or Hasrul Anuar (013-9383871).