Myanmar’s Asean neighbours to call for ‘accountability’ in Rakhine crisis

Rohingya refugee women hold placards as they take part in a protest at the Kutupalong refugee camp to mark the one-year anniversary of their exodus in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, August 25, 2018. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, Nov 13 — Southeast Asian nations will call for those responsible for atrocities in Myanmar’s Rakhine state to be held “fully accountable”, according to a statement prepared for a regional summit, reflecting a stronger line being taken within the group.

The draft of the chairman’s statement, which was reviewed by Reuters but may change before it is delivered by host Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the close of meetings of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean), said the situation in Rakhine State was a “matter of concern”.

The Singapore government did not immediately comment on the draft statement.

A final statement could be issued after the Asean leaders meet later today.

Myanmar government spokesman Zaw Htay did not answer calls seeking comment on the summit message.

A U.N. report in August detailed mass killings and gang rapes with genocidal intent in a Myanmar military crackdown that began in 2017 and drove hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims from Rakhine into neighbouring Bangladesh. It called for its commander-in-chief and five generals to be prosecuted under international law.

Myanmar has denied most of the allegations in the report.

Myanmar’s de facto leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, who will be joining the summit in Singapore, has been widely criticised for her handling of the crisis.

Amnesty International said today it had withdrawn its most prestigious human rights prize from Suu Kyi, accusing her of perpetuating human rights abuses by not speaking out about violence against the Rohingya.

“We called on the Independent Commission of Enquiry established by the Government of Myanmar to carry out an independent and impartial investigation of the allegations of human rights violations and related issues, and hold those responsible fully accountable,” said the Asean chairman’s draft statement.

The Rohingya crisis is one of the biggest man-made disasters involving a member since Asean was founded in 1967, and it is one of the thorniest issues yet faced by a group that traditionally works by consensus and is reluctant to get involved in matters deemed internal to its members.

In July, Myanmar established a commission of inquiry to probe allegations of human rights abuses in Rakhine, which includes two local and two international members from Japan and the Philippines.

The draft statement repeated Asean’s previous calls on the importance of the repatriation of displaced persons to Myanmar, humanitarian relief and reconciliation among communities, but went further in calling for accountability for the alleged atrocities.

The strengthening of rhetoric in the draft was flagged earlier this year by Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan who said his Asean peers had urged Myanmar to give the inquiry commission a full mandate to hold those responsible accountable.

A source close to pre-summit discussions, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Singapore was leaning towards a stronger stance because it is the most internationally engaged member of Asean and feels responsibility as summit host to protect its credibility.

It was not clear if all members of the grouping would back the sternest statement to date from Asean on the Rakhine issue.

Asean’s Muslim-majority members — Malaysia, Indonesia and Brunei — tend to take the toughest line on the Rohingya question, while Myanmar has close regional allies in Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam. Under military control in recent years, Thailand has also provided cover for Myanmar.

Malaysian Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, a doyen of the group, has served notice he has lost faith in the Nobel peace laureate because of the Rohingya issue.

“We have made it quite clear we don’t really support her any more,” Mahathir said in an interview with Turkish news channel TRT World just over a month ago.

“Our policy in Asean is non-interference in the internal affairs of the countries, but this is ... grossly unjust,” he said, referring to the situation in Rakhine. — Reuters