Don’t collect compliance fees for affordable homes, Penang told

Kebun Bunga assemblymen Ong Khan Lee speaks to the press after the State Assembly Sitting in Georgetown November 13, 2018. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 13 — The state government should exempt developers from paying compliance costs for all affordable housing units in the state, a backbencher told the state legislative assembly today.

Kebun Bunga assemblyman Ong Khan Lee said such exemptions would further reduce affordable home prices here.

“Developers of affordable housing units should be given this exemption for all affordable housing projects in the state,” he said when debating the 2019 Supply Bill today.

He also urged Penang to apply big data analytics to its housing information system, saying this would reduce mismatches between buyers and available affordable homes.

It would also reduce the incidents of rich buyers exploiting loopholes to purchase low— and medium-cost homes with cash.

He suggested that the state government also appoint an independent party to audit the application process and approval for public housing, low-cost, medium-cost and affordable housing units.

Ong also spoke about road congestion on the island and proposed a fee for vehicles from out of state.

“This will encourage visitors to use the public transport to enter Penang and this special fee will reduce the number of vehicles entering Penang,” he said.

He said 10 years ago, Penang has about 300,000 vehicles on the road but now, it is flooded with one million vehicles.