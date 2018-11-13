Nothing to be proud of yet, says national football skipper Zaqhuan

Malaysia’s Mohamad Zaqhuan Adha celebrates his equaliser during the AFF Suzuki Cup group A match against Laos in Kuala Lumpur November 12 ,2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR — “For me it's too early for us to be proud of anything,” said Malaysian national football captain Zaqhuan Adha Abdul Radzak after Malaysia's 3-1 win over Laos last night in their Asian Football Federation (AFF) Suzuki Cup campaign.

Malaysia went down to an early goal in the seventh minute and despite managing to equalise by the 15th, had to wait till the 86th for their second goal while the third came in stoppage time.

It's the perfect start to their Asian Football Federation (AFF) Suzuki Cup campaign after a 1-0 defeat of Cambodia on November 8.

However Zaqhuan doesn't want to be carried away with the early success.

“These were two games which we'd targeted to win and I'm glad we collected full points,”" said the 31-year-old Kuala Lumpur striker.

“It wasn't easy. Laos and Cambodia have improved since we last saw them and they showed everyone why we can't underestimate any team in this competition.

“Kudos to the boys as when the going was tough we dug in and came out with the result.”

Malaysia next opponents Vietnam have played one match in the the tournament so far, beating Laos 3-0 at the New Laos National Stadium in Vientiane. Their match against Malaysia will be their first at home and tickets are selling out at the 40,000 capacity My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi where the two teams are set to meet on the 16th.

Going by their performances so far, Malaysia aren't the most cohesive team and at times lack the stability in midfield. Head coach Tan Cheng Hoe could have the services of the returning Mohamadou Sumareh to add attacking power to his line up but will it be enough to break the Vietnam who're ranked 102 to Malaysia's 169.

If Malaysia are to come away with a result they'll have to do better and Zaqhuan feels every player can do better.

“I can't pinpoint exactly where we need improving. I feel every player can do better,” said Zaqhuan whose twin brother Aidil Zafuan is also in the team playing defense.

“Coach will sort it out and hopefully against Vietnam we don't make mistakes. This is one of the main things we have to look at. We know if we slip up they'll pounce on us.

“I fully expect a totally different game and atmosphere in Hanoi. They're one of the giants of Asia. But what I like about our team is were fighters and we never give up.”