Sarawak projects 5pc economic growth next year

Wong said the projected growth for next year is mainly supported by higher injection in public investment attributed to the implementation of major infrastructure projects. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Nov 13 — The economy of Sarawak is projected to grow at five per cent for 2019, the Sarawak Legislative Assembly was told today.

Second Finance Minister Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh said the projected growth for next year is mainly supported by higher injection in public investment attributed to the implementation of major infrastructure projects such rural transformation initiatives, road network, and water and electricity supply.

“For this year, our state economy is expected to grow at 4.6 per cent, supported by stronger growth in the services sector,” he said when winding up the debate for his ministry on the Supply Bill 2019.

In addition, he said, several other infrastructure projects by the Regional Corridor Development Authority, (RECODA) to be implemented under three development agencies, as well as the ongoing Pan Borneo Highway project would also support growth.

The three development agencies are the Highland Development Agency (HAD), Upper Rajang Development Agency (NRDA) and Northern Region Development Agency (NRDA). — Bernama