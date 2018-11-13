Gobind to meet PM over Bernama CEO post

Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo speaks to reporters in Kuala Lumpur November 13, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo said he will meet with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to discuss further discuss candidates to be chairman of Bernama.

He said the government must also decide if the proposed merger of the state news agency with state-run television station RTM will proceed.

“I have spoken to the PM about this and I will meet him again to discuss it.

“So, once we have decided our way forward, then we’ll make our decision on the respective CEO of Bernama and also the director-general of RTM,” he told reporters after opening the Digital Transformation Asia 2018, today.

Former editor-in-chief of DAP’s Rocket Wan Hamidi Hamid had been tapped to be Bernama chairman, but revealed that the offer was withdrawn.

The acting CEO is Datuk Zakaria Abd Wahab.