Gobind says his ministry can take over censors if needed

Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo speaks to reporters in Kuala Lumpur November 13, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo said his ministry would have “no problem” taking charge of the Malaysian Film Censorship Board (LPF).

He added that the two would be a better fit due to their respective purviews and overlaps.

“I’ve got no problem with it. It is relevant to my ministry because we deal with the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) and all that.

However, he said he must discuss the matter further with Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The board is currently an agency under the Home Ministry.