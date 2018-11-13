Accepting engineering award, Dr M jokes he couldn’t even ‘engineer coup’

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is conferred the Distinguished Honorary Patron Award by the Asean Federation of Engineering Organisations at Shangri-La Singapore November 13, 2018. — Picture courtesy of the Information Department of Malaysia

SINGAPORE, Nov 13 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad joked today that he had to contest in the 14th general election because he failed “engineer a coup” in Malaysia.

In his acceptance speech after he was conferred the Distinguished Honorary Patron Award by the Asean Federation of Engineering Organisations here, the prime minister also recalled that he had initially wanted to be a lawyer instead of taking up medicine.

“Now, I’m going to be an engineer,” he said to loud applause in the hall.

“I could have engineered a coup in my country. I tried, but I failed. So I had to resort to standing in the election,” he said to laughter from the attendees.

He also conceded that campaigning for the general election was tough, and he did not really think that Pakatan Harapan could have succeeded.

MORE TO COME