Sabah’s industrial zones performing well, deputy CM says

KOTA KINABALU, Nov 13 — The industrial zones in Sabah had been performing well as of July this year, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Wilfred Madius Tangau.

Madius, who is also the state’s Minister of Trade and Industry, said 663 companies had set up their businesses at the Kota Kinabalu Industrial Park (KKIP), with investments worth RM3.1 billion and creating 9,479 jobs in the manufacturing sector.

“The Palm Oil Industrial Cluster (POIC) recorded 44 manufacturing projects with investments worth RM3.48 billion, creating 2,386 jobs, while the Sandakan POIC recorded three projects with investments valued at RM158 million, creating 160 jobs.

“Although there has only been one urea project at the Sabah Oil and Gas Industrial Park, it is a RM4.5 billion investment which created 4,500 jobs during the construction phase and 400 jobs once it began operating,” he said during the question and answer session at the Sabah State Legislative Assembly here, today.

He was answering a question from Datuk Limus Jury (UPKO-Kuala Penyu) on the incentives for the development of an industrial zone in line with the government’s One District, One Industry target.

Madius said the ministry provided various incentives and assistance for the development of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in each district, including grants to upgrade product packaging and purchase of machinery.

He said various courses have also been conducted to improve SME entrepreneurs’ capabilities in commercialising their businesses right up to exporting their products as well as helping to promote SME products in the market.

“This also includes a collaboration with the Standard and Industrial Research Institute of Malaysia (SIRIM) Bhd to upgrade SME technologies and product manufacturing,” he said.

Madius said the Sabah Economic Development Corporation had also constructed 54 SME factories in Sepanggar which would be rented out at rates which are 30 per cent less than the market rate.

He added that the ministry also targeted to create more than 800 new entrepreneurs and generate up to 4,200 new jobs by 2023. — Bernama