Malaysia must become ICT leader again, minister says

Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo delivers his keynote address during the National ICT Association of Malaysia leadership summit in Kuala Lumpur November 13, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PETALING JAYA, Nov 13 — The government wants Malaysia to be a champion in information and communications technology (ICT) and eventually become a leader again in the industry.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo said the country now lags behind in ICT after having been at the forefront of the industry about 20 years ago.

“We were a champion in ICT 20 years ago when we established the Multimedia Super Corridor (MSC). We were at the forefront of the industry.

“But now, we seem to have dropped behind. As such, we have to find ways how to make Malaysia a champion again and become a leader in the industry in the future,” he said to reporters after delivering a keynote address and opening the National ICT Association of Malaysia (Pikom) leadership summit here today.

He said the government realised the importance of the industry for the future and it is ready to provide full support for its growth.

“However, the starting point will be programmes such as this where all the industry players can discuss the direction of the industry and then talk with the government and we can advance the industry together,” he said.

Earlier, in his keynote address, Gobind Singh said the government will govern in a transparent and open manner and will be business-friendly while maintaining an open economy.

At the same time, he said, the government will work to ensure that the citizens are given the right infrastructure, talent development and business opportunities to be successful in this country and abroad.

“We want Malaysia to be a place which attracts talent, particularly local tech talent. We want it to be a vibrant hub for start-ups and a place where our local tech companies become the envy of the region, if not the world,” he said. — Bernama