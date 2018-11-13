Best yet to come from Malaysian winger Muhammad Safawi

Muhammad Safawi Rasid (11) in action during the AFF Suzuki Cup group A match against Laos in Kuala Lumpur November 12, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — Muhammad Safawi Rasid hasn’t scored any goals for Malaysia in their current Asian Football Federation (AFF) Suzuki Cup campaign but the young man from Dusun, Terengganu could be saving his best for Vietnam.

Malaysia face the Asian Football Federation (AFF) Suzuki Cup favourites on the 16th in Hanoi and the odds are we’ll need all the attacking prowess we can muster.

Safawi, 21, always produces his best for Malaysia and is a fan favourite. He plays an all out attacking game and has a knack for shooting from range. He had several chances against Laos yesterday to break his scoring duck before being substituted in the second half.

“Felt a bit of a twinge in my leg after a jarring tackle, and as a precaution, I was brought out,” Safawi told Malay Mail of his 62nd minute substitution for another striker Hazwan Bakri.

“With Vietnam waiting in the wings the best thing was to sit out as we’ll need all our attacking options against them. It’ll be difficult to beat them on their turf if were not at our best.”

Safawi was deployed on the right wing in the absence of the injured Mohamadou Sumareh. He had several shots on goals but nothing that really challenged the Laos custodian.

When asked if perhaps he was putting too much pressure on himself Safawi said: “As a striker you always feel a little disappointed when you don’t score. But it doesn’t affect me a lot. The chips didn’t fall my way today (Monday) but I’ll get the goals eventually with the help of my team mates.

“What I feel is that with each game the teams improving. With time running out in the second half with Laos we started to get worried but showed our resilience with the late goals.

“We’ve got a few days to rest and get ready. God willing we’ll come home with a result on Friday.”